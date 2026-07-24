KBC Group NV Buys 3,158 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI

KBC Group NV raised its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI - Free Report) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,696 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.06% of Valmont Industries worth $4,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 8.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 422,997 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $164,009,000 after purchasing an additional 32,382 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,059 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $148,509,000 after buying an additional 12,480 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 290,948 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $112,809,000 after buying an additional 8,715 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 118.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 282,610 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $108,884,000 after buying an additional 153,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 252,605 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $100,933,000 after buying an additional 9,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company's stock.

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Valmont Industries Price Performance

NYSE:VMI opened at $487.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $352.60 and a 1 year high of $585.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $538.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $478.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.09 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 11.70%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Valmont Industries's payout ratio is 17.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VMI shares. Oppenheimer set a $600.00 price objective on Valmont Industries and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $645.00 to $678.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $587.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VMI

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc NYSE: VMI is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in infrastructure and agricultural products. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company engages in the design, production and distribution of engineered products that support water management, power transmission, lighting and traffic infrastructure. Valmont's solutions range from center-pivot and lateral-move irrigation systems to utility poles, transmission towers, lighting structures and highway traffic signal support structures.

The company operates through several core business segments.

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