Go Pro
→ This tiny piece of glass could be bigger than GPUs (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

KBC Group NV Buys 3,158 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Valmont Industries logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • KBC Group NV increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 41.9% in Q1, buying 3,158 additional shares and bringing its total holding to 10,696 shares worth about $4.27 million.
  • Valmont Industries reported strong quarterly results, with EPS of $6.14 versus $5.80 expected and revenue of $1.12 billion versus $1.09 billion expected. Revenue rose 6.5% year over year, and the company posted a 25.57% return on equity.
  • Analysts remain generally upbeat on VMI, with a Moderate Buy consensus and a $587 average price target. Recent ratings included price target increases from Oppenheimer and Stifel Nicolaus, though one analyst downgraded the stock to Hold.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Valmont Industries.

KBC Group NV raised its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI - Free Report) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,696 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.06% of Valmont Industries worth $4,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 8.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 422,997 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $164,009,000 after purchasing an additional 32,382 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,059 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $148,509,000 after buying an additional 12,480 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 290,948 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $112,809,000 after buying an additional 8,715 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 118.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 282,610 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $108,884,000 after buying an additional 153,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 252,605 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $100,933,000 after buying an additional 9,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company's stock.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

NYSE:VMI opened at $487.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $352.60 and a 1 year high of $585.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $538.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $478.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.09 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 11.70%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Valmont Industries's payout ratio is 17.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VMI shares. Oppenheimer set a $600.00 price objective on Valmont Industries and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $645.00 to $678.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $587.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VMI

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc NYSE: VMI is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in infrastructure and agricultural products. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company engages in the design, production and distribution of engineered products that support water management, power transmission, lighting and traffic infrastructure. Valmont's solutions range from center-pivot and lateral-move irrigation systems to utility poles, transmission towers, lighting structures and highway traffic signal support structures.

The company operates through several core business segments.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Valmont Industries Right Now?

Before you consider Valmont Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Valmont Industries wasn't on the list.

While Valmont Industries currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Cover
7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution

Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries.

"Physical AI" is coming to the United States, and there are four ways that investors can gain exposure to this new robotics revolution. Plus, learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
The Weekly Options Trick Wall Street Doesn't Advertise
The Weekly Options Trick Wall Street Doesn't Advertise
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
By Sam Quirke | July 17, 2026
tc pixel
Three companies about to leapfrog Nvidia [And transform the entire industry]
Three companies about to leapfrog Nvidia [And transform the entire industry]
From Eagle Publishing (Ad)
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
By Chris Markoch | July 18, 2026

Recent Videos

A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines