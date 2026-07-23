KBC Group NV Buys 53,231 Shares of Aptiv PLC $APTV

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV - Free Report) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,658 shares of the auto parts company's stock after acquiring an additional 53,231 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.08% of Aptiv worth $11,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Aptiv alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Aptiv by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,066,712 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $765,976,000 after purchasing an additional 419,375 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $634,961,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,821,615 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $441,289,000 after purchasing an additional 99,876 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 29.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,194,909 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $361,385,000 after buying an additional 948,327 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 9.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,831,441 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $261,381,000 after buying an additional 315,824 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $156,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 163,752 shares in the company, valued at $12,821,781.60. This trade represents a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Aptiv from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $106.00 to $84.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Fox Advisors lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $81.32 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $82.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aptiv

Aptiv Stock Up 0.7%

APTV stock opened at $58.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.46. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $51.68 and a twelve month high of $88.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.03 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.77%.The business's revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv's customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Aptiv, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Aptiv wasn't on the list.

While Aptiv currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here