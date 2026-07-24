KBC Group NV Buys 59,575 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. $DOCN

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN - Free Report) by 3,187.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,444 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 59,575 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.06% of DigitalOcean worth $5,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,300 shares of the company's stock worth $12,979,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 16,770.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company's stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 81.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 683,707 shares of the company's stock worth $59,947,000 after purchasing an additional 306,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 8.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,516 shares of the company's stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

DOCN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on DigitalOcean from $78.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $151.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOCN

Insider Buying and Selling at DigitalOcean

In other DigitalOcean news, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $3,812,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 573,272 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,423,980. This trade represents a 4.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hilary Schneider sold 4,338 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.38, for a total transaction of $678,376.44. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,323 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,630.74. This trade represents a 15.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,338 shares of company stock worth $6,191,576. Insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

DigitalOcean Stock Down 7.8%

Shares of DOCN opened at $131.55 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $151.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.74. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $187.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.44 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $257.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.76 million. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 88.86%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. DigitalOcean has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.230 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc is a cloud infrastructure provider that focuses on simplicity, performance and developer experience. The company offers a range of cloud services designed to help software developers, startups and small- to medium-sized businesses deploy, manage and scale applications. Its flagship offering, Droplets, provides virtual private servers that can be configured with various CPU, memory and storage options. In addition to compute instances, DigitalOcean's platform includes managed Kubernetes, scalable object and block storage, managed databases, load balancers and networking capabilities such as Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) and Floating IPs.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in New York City, DigitalOcean was created with the goal of making cloud computing more accessible to individual developers and smaller teams.

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