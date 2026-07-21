KBC Group NV Buys 6,894 Shares of Cummins Inc. $CMI

KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI - Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,065 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 6,894 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.06% of Cummins worth $47,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 537.5% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 51 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Cummins by 62.5% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 52 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Research cut Cummins from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cummins from $815.00 to $901.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cummins from $794.00 to $874.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Cummins from $696.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $740.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMI

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI opened at $640.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $88.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. The business's 50 day moving average price is $675.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $615.85. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.02 and a 52 week high of $737.76.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 7.89%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 29.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $2.20 dividend. This is an increase from Cummins's previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. Cummins's payout ratio is currently 45.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jennifer Mary Bush sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.21, for a total transaction of $3,481,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,986 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,344,773.06. This represents a 29.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Michael Merritt sold 701 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.75, for a total transaction of $482,813.75. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,165,755. This represents a 6.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,579 shares of company stock valued at $9,377,684. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc NYSE: CMI is a global power technology company that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of diesel and natural gas engines, electrified powertrains, power generation systems and related components. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins has grown into one of the world's leading suppliers of internal combustion engines and a provider of technologies that reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

The company's product lineup includes heavy-, medium- and light-duty engines for on-highway and off-highway applications, generator sets and power systems for commercial and industrial use, and key engine components such as turbochargers, fuel systems, air handling, filtration and aftertreatment solutions.

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