KBC Group NV Buys 89,456 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated $CORT

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT - Free Report) by 1,684.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,767 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after acquiring an additional 89,456 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.09% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,385 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $450,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $518,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 273.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 795.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 46,200 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 41,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CORT. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Truist Financial raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Corcept Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $88.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Up 6.4%

Shares of CORT stock opened at $96.66 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $79.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.19. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.66 and a 52-week high of $97.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 276.18 and a beta of 0.47.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.19). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David L. Mahoney sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $1,690,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 26,147 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,210,205.91. This represents a 43.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Atabak Mokari sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.15, for a total value of $3,246,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 16,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,949.50. The trade was a 71.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,088,050 over the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that modulate the effects of cortisol, a hormone implicated in a range of severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. The company's scientific platform centers on selectively targeting the glucocorticoid receptor to counteract the harmful consequences of excess cortisol, a strategy designed to address diseases with significant unmet medical needs.

The company's flagship marketed product, Korlym (mifepristone), is approved in the United States for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to Cushing's syndrome in patients who have type 2 diabetes or glucose intolerance and are not candidates for surgery.

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