KBC Group NV Cuts Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS - Free Report) by 56.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,398 shares of the company's stock after selling 28,117 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in Zscaler were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Binnacle Investments Inc bought a new position in Zscaler in the third quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company's stock.

Zscaler Trading Up 1.9%

NASDAQ ZS opened at $142.32 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.63 and a 1-year high of $336.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.06 and a 200-day moving average of $156.85. The firm has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of -296.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 80.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.14 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 2.44%.Zscaler's revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Zscaler has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.080-1.090 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.110 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Adam Geller sold 2,817 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total transaction of $345,364.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,314 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,187,696.40. The trade was a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,878 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $363,865.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 343,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,370,294.34. This trade represents a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,766 shares of company stock worth $1,978,587. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $228.00 to $224.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citizens Jmp reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $290.00 to $210.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Zscaler from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Thirty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $214.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on ZS

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

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