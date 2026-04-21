KBC Group NV Cuts Stake in Energy Recovery, Inc. $ERII

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII - Free Report) by 93.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,488 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 1,144,327 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.16% of Energy Recovery worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Energy Recovery by 2,581.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Energy Recovery by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,011 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. 83.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Energy Recovery

In related news, insider William Yeung sold 7,271 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $105,793.05. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 90,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,925.90. The trade was a 7.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 20,568 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $218,226.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 116,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,844.88. This trade represents a 15.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 248,811 shares of company stock worth $2,606,175. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Energy Recovery Stock Performance

NASDAQ ERII opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $552.60 million, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.08. The business's fifty day moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average is $13.79. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $18.32.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $66.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $82.59 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Energy Recovery has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ERII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research cut Energy Recovery from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Energy Recovery in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $13.00 price objective on Energy Recovery in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Recovery presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $15.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc NASDAQ: ERII is an energy technology company specializing in the design and manufacture of high-efficiency devices that capture and repurpose energy in fluid-handling applications. The company's core offering, the Pressure Exchanger® (PX®) device, enables seawater reverse osmosis (SWRO) desalination plants to recover and reuse hydraulic energy that would otherwise be lost during brine discharge. By integrating PX technology into desalination processes, Energy Recovery helps operators significantly reduce the energy consumption and operating costs of producing fresh water from seawater or brackish sources.

In addition to desalination solutions, Energy Recovery has expanded its portfolio to serve the oil and gas sector through turbocharger systems that improve the energy efficiency of hydraulic fracturing operations.

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