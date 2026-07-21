KBC Group NV Decreases Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,445 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 36,151 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.07% of Synopsys worth $51,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sankala Group LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Synopsys News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Synopsys this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNPS. Benchmark began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $558.00 price target on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $633.00 price objective on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $570.06.

Read Our Latest Report on Synopsys

Synopsys Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $378.46 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $466.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $457.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $366.00 and a 1 year high of $651.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.47 billion, a PE ratio of 87.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. Analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Synopsys news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total value of $1,527,367.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,461,387.16. This trade represents a 19.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total value of $6,702,192.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,431,179.20. The trade was a 16.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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