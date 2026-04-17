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KBC Group NV Decreases Stake in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Apollo Global Management logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in Apollo Global Management by 4.4% in Q4, selling 10,459 shares and leaving it with 229,333 shares valued at about $33.2 million per the latest SEC filing.
  • Other institutions showed mixed moves—several firms (notably Mitsubishi UFJ) materially increased positions—while hedge funds and institutional investors collectively own about 77.06% of the company.
  • Analysts view Apollo as a "Moderate Buy" with a consensus price target of $150.75, but near‑term catalysts and risks (early talks on a multi‑billion "NBA Europe" deal and corporate consolidation vs. private‑credit liquidity concerns and potential securities class actions) could drive continued stock volatility.
  • Interested in Apollo Global Management? Here are five stocks we like better.

KBC Group NV cut its position in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO - Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,333 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 10,459 shares during the period. KBC Group NV's holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $33,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,888 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 52,506 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $6,997,000 after buying an additional 17,204 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 900,554 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $120,017,000 after acquiring an additional 89,439 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2,649.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 42,238 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 40,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 60.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 109,672 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $14,616,000 after acquiring an additional 41,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Argus raised Apollo Global Management to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $182.00 to $152.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Monday, February 23rd. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $150.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Apollo Global Management this week:

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $120.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.56 and a 1-year high of $157.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.56. The company's 50-day moving average is $113.24 and its 200 day moving average is $127.38.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 10.90%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Apollo Global Management's payout ratio is presently 36.96%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc NYSE: APO is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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