KBC Group NV Decreases Stock Position in Equity Residential $EQR

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR - Free Report) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,257 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 48,607 shares during the period. KBC Group NV's holdings in Equity Residential were worth $5,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 375.2% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG increased its position in Equity Residential by 48.8% in the first quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company's stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on EQR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Equity Residential from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equity Residential to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Equity Residential from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Equity Residential from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $71.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQR

Equity Residential Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE EQR opened at $68.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.74. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $57.57 and a 12 month high of $71.50. The company's 50-day moving average price is $67.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $779.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.79 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equity Residential has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.020-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.7025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Equity Residential's payout ratio is 112.40%.

Key Stories Impacting Equity Residential

Here are the key news stories impacting Equity Residential this week:

Positive Sentiment: Equity Residential posted Q2 FFO of $1.02 per share, edging past estimates, and management raised its same-store revenue and NOI outlook, signaling better-than-expected operating momentum. Article Title

Equity Residential posted Q2 FFO of $1.02 per share, edging past estimates, and management raised its same-store revenue and NOI outlook, signaling better-than-expected operating momentum. Positive Sentiment: Leasing trends improved, with stronger demand in San Francisco and New York helping offset broader real estate concerns and supporting the company’s outlook. Article Title

Leasing trends improved, with stronger demand in San Francisco and New York helping offset broader real estate concerns and supporting the company’s outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remained cautious overall, with Jefferies and BTIG maintaining hold ratings, suggesting the stock may already reflect much of the near-term improvement. Article Title

Analysts remained cautious overall, with Jefferies and BTIG maintaining hold ratings, suggesting the stock may already reflect much of the near-term improvement. Neutral Sentiment: The company also reported revenue slightly below Wall Street expectations, which tempered some of the enthusiasm around the earnings beat. Article Title

The company also reported revenue slightly below Wall Street expectations, which tempered some of the enthusiasm around the earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: Some reports noted that rising expenses and uncertainty tied to the pending AvalonBay merger were weighing on sentiment despite the solid quarterly beat. Article Title

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential NYSE: EQR is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns and operates rental apartment properties. Headquartered in Chicago, the company focuses on delivering professionally managed, market-rate apartment homes and related services to renters. Its operations cover a range of property types, including high-rise and mid-rise assets, with amenities and on-site management designed to support resident retention and occupancy.

The company's core activities include property acquisitions, development and redevelopment, leasing, and day-to-day property management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Equity Residential, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Equity Residential wasn't on the list.

While Equity Residential currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here