KBC Group NV Grows Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,471 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 21,185 shares during the period. KBC Group NV's holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $5,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 40,429 shares of the company's stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 83,983 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,433,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,633 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,116,000 after buying an additional 54,746 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 2.3% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 223,280 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ADM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $63.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on Archer Daniels Midland

Insider Activity at Archer Daniels Midland

In related news, Director David R. Mcatee II bought 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.90 per share, with a total value of $486,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,750. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $3,424,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 300,122 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,552,354.56. This represents a 14.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,106 shares of company stock worth $7,539,602. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Archer Daniels Midland Price Performance

NYSE ADM opened at $66.98 on Monday. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $74.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.68 and a 200 day moving average of $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.65.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $18.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-4.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Archer Daniels Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Archer Daniels Midland's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. Archer Daniels Midland's dividend payout ratio is 93.69%.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM's business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

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