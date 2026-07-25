KBC Group NV Grows Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. $RAMP

KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP - Free Report) by 4,170.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,559 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 103,087 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.17% of LiveRamp worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RAMP. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in LiveRamp by 246.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,726 shares of the company's stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 14,031 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in LiveRamp during the first quarter valued at $212,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in LiveRamp by 1.8% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 38,234 shares of the company's stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in LiveRamp by 6.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 377,443 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,866,000 after purchasing an additional 24,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 1st quarter worth $309,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LiveRamp Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of RAMP opened at $37.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.67 and a 200 day moving average of $30.67. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.27. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.71 and a 52-week high of $38.23.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $206.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $205.49 million. LiveRamp had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business's revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RAMP. DA Davidson downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $38.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $38.50 price target on LiveRamp in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut LiveRamp from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $40.21.

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LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc is a leading provider of data connectivity and identity resolution services for marketers, publishers and platforms. The company's core technology enables organizations to link disparate data sources—such as CRM systems, web engagements and offline transaction records—into a single, privacy-safe view of individual consumers. By standardizing and anonymizing identifiers, LiveRamp's platform facilitates targeted media activation, measurement and analytics across digital, mobile, addressable TV and offline channels.

The company offers a suite of products designed to support every stage of the data lifecycle.

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