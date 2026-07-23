KBC Group NV Has $117.34 Million Position in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691,615 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 259,423 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $117,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance grew its position in ExxonMobil by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ExxonMobil by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,286 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. raised its stake in ExxonMobil by 0.3% during the first quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 27,402 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 5.4% during the first quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 1,336 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America raised shares of ExxonMobil from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExxonMobil presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $164.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Price Performance

ExxonMobil stock opened at $154.52 on Thursday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $145.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $640.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.17. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $105.53 and a 12-month high of $176.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company's revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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