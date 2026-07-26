KBC Group NV Has $1.38 Million Holdings in IonQ, Inc. $IONQ

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ - Free Report) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,869 shares of the company's stock after selling 33,721 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in IonQ were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IonQ by 171.8% in the fourth quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of IonQ by 3,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 624 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. PeakShares LLC bought a new stake in IonQ during the first quarter worth $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in IonQ by 117.4% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IonQ by 50.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company's stock.

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IonQ Trading Down 3.7%

IONQ stock opened at $32.81 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $52.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.15. IonQ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $84.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.17 and a beta of 3.23.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $64.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $49.75 million. IonQ had a net margin of 174.88% and a negative return on equity of 23.20%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 754.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that IonQ, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting IonQ

Here are the key news stories impacting IonQ this week:

Insider Activity at IonQ

In other news, Director Kathryn K. Chou sold 2,757 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $151,690.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 62,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,692.16. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabrielle B. Toledano sold 2,757 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $151,662.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,154 shares in the company, valued at $613,581.54. This trade represents a 19.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 13,102 shares of company stock worth $701,489 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IONQ shares. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of IonQ from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of IonQ from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $48.50 price target on shares of IonQ in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IonQ presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $69.88.

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IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

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