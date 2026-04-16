KBC Group NV Has $138.46 Million Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Free Report) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 74,842 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.26% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $138,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 70,300.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $333.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.96 and a beta of 0.39. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.84 and a 52-week high of $495.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $323.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $388.20.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The business's revenue was up 84.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Melissa Mclaughlin sold 2,286 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.42, for a total transaction of $755,340.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,156.06. This represents a 19.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Pushkal Garg sold 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.74, for a total transaction of $567,538.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,406 shares in the company, valued at $7,483,834.44. This trade represents a 7.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,656 shares of company stock valued at $12,370,696. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALNY shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Chardan Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $495.00 to $408.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $527.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $479.00 to $376.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $472.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ALNY

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

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