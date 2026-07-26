KBC Group NV Has $1.53 Million Stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. $ELS

KBC Group NV lowered its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS - Free Report) by 65.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,537 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 47,373 shares during the period. KBC Group NV's holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 943.8% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 501 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Odeon Capital Group set a $65.00 price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $68.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ELS

Equity Lifestyle Properties Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:ELS opened at $66.16 on Friday. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.15 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.02. The firm's fifty day moving average is $63.69 and its 200-day moving average is $64.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.66.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $397.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.66 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. Equity Lifestyle Properties's quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equity Lifestyle Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.130-3.230 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.820 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.5425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Equity Lifestyle Properties's dividend payout ratio is presently 104.33%.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc NYSE: ELS is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, development, ownership and operation of manufactured home communities and recreational vehicle resorts. The company's portfolio includes more than 450 properties across the United States and Canada, serving over 200,000 residents and visitors. ELS organizes its operations into two primary segments: manufactured housing communities, which provide long-term housing solutions, and upscale RV and seasonal resorts designed for leisure travelers and seasonal patrons.

In its manufactured home division, ELS offers home-site leases combined with community amenities such as landscaped common areas, clubhouses, swimming pools and organized resident events.

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