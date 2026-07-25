KBC Group NV Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in Oklo Inc. $OKLO

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Free Report) by 219.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,281 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 30,403 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in Oklo were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Oklo by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in Oklo by 66.7% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 500 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Oklo by 356.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 365 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oklo in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Oklo in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Oklo in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Oklo in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Oklo in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Oklo in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oklo from $73.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Oklo

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oklo news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 73,081 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total value of $5,000,202.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 397,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,206,665.64. This represents a 15.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 10,548 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $612,205.92. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 36,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,099,597. The trade was a 22.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 683,629 shares of company stock worth $43,902,208 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company's stock.

Oklo News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oklo this week:

Oklo Trading Down 8.4%

Oklo stock opened at $40.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.42. Oklo Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $193.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of -47.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Oklo Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

Further Reading

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