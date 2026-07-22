KBC Group NV Has $24.29 Million Position in General Motors Company $GM

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 257.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,004 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 234,714 shares during the period. KBC Group NV's holdings in General Motors were worth $24,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Evergreen Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. SouthState Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 351 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new position in General Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Motors from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Motors from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $97.27.

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General Motors Stock Up 5.1%

GM stock opened at $79.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. General Motors Company has a 1 year low of $48.87 and a 1 year high of $87.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.83. The firm has a market cap of $71.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.31.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.39. General Motors had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $48.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. General Motors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 9,124 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $775,266.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,395 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,177,453.15. This represents a 19.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,895 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $586,075.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 25,794 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,192,490. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 697,388 shares of company stock worth $57,752,596. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key General Motors News

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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