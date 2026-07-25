KBC Group NV Has $2.90 Million Stock Position in Burford Capital Limited $BUR

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR - Free Report) by 8,916.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 640,497 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 633,393 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.29% of Burford Capital worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,626,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 217,931 shares of the company's stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 140,595 shares during the period. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $2,226,000. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in Burford Capital during the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Burford Capital during the fourth quarter worth $157,000.

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Burford Capital Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:BUR opened at $4.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 13.72 and a quick ratio of 13.72. Burford Capital Limited has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $14.14. The company has a market cap of $910.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.57, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average of $6.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Burford Capital from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Burford Capital from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Burford Capital from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Burford Capital from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Burford Capital from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burford Capital presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $9.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on BUR

Burford Capital Profile

Burford Capital NYSE: BUR is a leading global finance firm that specializes in litigation and arbitration funding, risk management, and asset recovery. The company provides capital to law firms and corporate clients to finance legal fees and associated costs in commercial disputes. In exchange for funding, Burford shares in any awards or settlements, enabling clients to pursue meritorious claims without bearing upfront legal expenses.

Founded in 2009 by Christopher Bogart, Burford was among the first firms to establish a dedicated litigation finance business.

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