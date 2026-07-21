KBC Group NV Has $36.31 Million Holdings in Public Storage $PSA

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA - Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,041 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.08% of Public Storage worth $36,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $1,163,751,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 821.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,134,996 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,073,032,000 after buying an additional 3,686,211 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,343,098 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $6,576,534,000 after buying an additional 2,274,397 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 287.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 721,588 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $187,252,000 after buying an additional 535,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 498.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 578,491 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $166,970,000 after buying an additional 481,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 950 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $308,569.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,414 shares of the company's stock, valued at $459,281.34. The trade was a 40.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PSA shares. Evercore set a $316.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, July 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $342.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $341.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $314.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $291.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $325.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Public Storage

Public Storage Price Performance

Public Storage stock opened at $315.50 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $314.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $55.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.96. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $256.54 and a 12-month high of $331.79.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.29. Public Storage had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 39.16%.The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.12 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.350-17.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Public Storage's dividend payout ratio is 123.84%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage NYSE: PSA is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in self-storage services. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company was founded in the early 1970s and has grown through development and acquisitions to become one of the largest owner-operators of self-storage facilities in the United States. It is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker PSA.

The company's core business is the ownership, operation and management of self-storage properties that serve both residential and commercial customers.

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