KBC Group NV Has $37.98 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture PLC $ACN

KBC Group NV lowered its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN - Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,541 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 47,893 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in Accenture were worth $37,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $6,486,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 46.9% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in Accenture by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 3,639 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 23.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 828 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In related news, CEO Atsushi Egawa sold 4,872 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total value of $863,026.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,746.28. This represents a 27.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN stock opened at $144.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Accenture PLC has a 12 month low of $118.15 and a 12 month high of $291.09. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $155.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.97. The firm has a market cap of $96.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 10.66%.The business had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. Accenture's revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.780-13.900 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Accenture's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on ACN shares. HSBC decreased their price objective on Accenture from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Accenture from $177.00 to $130.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $275.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $192.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ACN

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

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