KBC Group NV Has $40.55 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 21,701 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $40,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 3.5% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcfg Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.6% during the third quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on TMUS. Barclays decreased their target price on T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded T-Mobile US from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $254.56.

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T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $195.64 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $185.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.15. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.66 and a 12-month high of $261.56. The firm has a market cap of $211.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $23.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Andre Almeida bought 5,097 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $196.18 per share, for a total transaction of $999,929.46. Following the transaction, the insider owned 44,850 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,673. The trade was a 12.82% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $911,810.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 217,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,261,920. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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