KBC Group NV Has $4.07 Million Stake in The Trade Desk $TTD

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Free Report) by 70.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,566 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 429,719 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in Trade Desk were worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 271.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,354,274 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,781,723,000 after acquiring an additional 26,559,005 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $197,550,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 1,041.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,710,847 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $178,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298,009 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 676.6% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,208,083 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $159,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,189 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 101.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,807,971 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $333,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company's stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. DA Davidson set a $29.00 price target on Trade Desk and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price target on Trade Desk in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Trade Desk from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $33.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TTD

Trade Desk Trading Down 4.5%

Trade Desk stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.04. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.20. The Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $91.45.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 14.57%.The business had revenue of $688.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trade Desk news, Director Samantha Jacobson sold 53,681 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $1,134,816.34. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,912.86. This trade represents a 80.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.41% of the company's stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc NASDAQ: TTD is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real‑time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad‑tech provider.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Trade Desk, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Trade Desk wasn't on the list.

While Trade Desk currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here