KBC Group NV Has $47.41 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,367 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 10,635 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in Equinix were worth $47,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 26 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 266.7% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 233.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 40 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company's stock.

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Equinix Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $1,017.31 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $720.62 and a 1 year high of $1,128.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,059.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $980.06. The stock has a market cap of $100.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.40, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.30 by $6.49. Equinix had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 15.07%.The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.67 earnings per share. Equinix's revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $5.16 per share. This represents a $20.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Equinix's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Equinix from $1,109.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Equinix from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,240.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,173.00 to $1,186.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,155.64.

Get Our Latest Report on Equinix

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,726 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,076.36, for a total value of $4,010,517.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,132 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,239.52. This represents a 37.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 5,224 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,085.23, for a total transaction of $5,669,241.52. Following the sale, the chairman owned 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,998,145.10. The trade was a 41.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,115 shares of company stock worth $12,022,574. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

See Also

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