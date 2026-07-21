KBC Group NV Has $53.46 Million Stock Position in Xylem Inc. $XYL

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,389 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 103,987 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.19% of Xylem worth $53,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Xylem in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company's stock.

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Xylem Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $120.82 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.29 and a twelve month high of $154.27. The stock has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company's fifty day moving average is $113.40 and its 200-day moving average is $123.26.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.11 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.600 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Xylem's dividend payout ratio is 42.79%.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total value of $501,436.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,443.30. The trade was a 54.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerome A. Peribere bought 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.61 per share, with a total value of $141,098.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 27,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,841.49. This represents a 4.65% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XYL. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Xylem from $159.00 to $157.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Xylem from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $174.00 to $168.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Xylem from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $153.15.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on XYL

About Xylem

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

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