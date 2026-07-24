KBC Group NV Has $5.83 Million Stock Position in Enersys $ENS

KBC Group NV grew its stake in Enersys (NYSE:ENS - Free Report) by 2,848.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,559 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 32,421 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.09% of Enersys worth $5,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enersys by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Enersys by 442.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enersys during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Enersys by 239.7% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in Enersys during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Enersys Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $199.82 on Friday. Enersys has a 1-year low of $88.76 and a 1-year high of $244.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.69. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $987.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $973.84 million. Enersys had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 21.39%. Enersys's revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Enersys has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enersys will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enersys Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. Enersys's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Enersys in a report on Friday, May 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Enersys from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Enersys from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Enersys from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Enersys from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $265.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ENS

Enersys Company Profile

Enersys, headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, is a global leader in stored energy solutions, specializing in manufacturing and distributing industrial batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, and related accessories. The company serves a diverse range of end markets, including telecommunications, data centers, medical, aerospace, defense, electric vehicle motive power, and utility outcomes. Its products are engineered to deliver critical reserve power and motive power applications across key infrastructure and industrial sectors.

The company's product portfolio encompasses lead-acid batteries, lithium-ion energy storage systems, chargers, inverters, power management software, and a broad array of battery accessories.

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