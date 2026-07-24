KBC Group NV Has $6.32 Million Stock Holdings in TD SYNNEX Corporation $SNX

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX - Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,445 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the period. KBC Group NV's holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $6,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Ossiam grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 164 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Dorato Capital Management bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the third quarter worth $30,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 201 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TD SYNNEX news, Director Richard T. Hume sold 5,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.97, for a total transaction of $1,214,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,537 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,503,934.89. The trade was a 21.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,933,700. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

NYSE SNX opened at $247.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $258.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.35. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.64. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 1 year low of $139.23 and a 1 year high of $296.47.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $19.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 1.63%.TD SYNNEX's quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 18.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. TD SYNNEX's payout ratio is currently 13.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on SNX shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $298.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barrington Research increased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $202.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered TD SYNNEX from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $294.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SNX

TD SYNNEX News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting TD SYNNEX this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its EPS estimates for TD SYNNEX across FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, signaling stronger expected profitability and supporting the stock’s outlook.

Zacks Research raised its EPS estimates for TD SYNNEX across FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, signaling stronger expected profitability and supporting the stock’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: The biggest upgrade came in FY2028, where Zacks now sees $26.10 EPS versus a prior estimate of $17.40 , a notable jump that suggests much stronger long-term earnings power.

The biggest upgrade came in FY2028, where Zacks now sees versus a prior estimate of , a notable jump that suggests much stronger long-term earnings power. Positive Sentiment: Nearer-term estimates were also raised, including Q3 2026 EPS to $4.40 , Q4 2026 EPS to $4.37 , and FY2026 EPS to $17.96 , indicating improving fundamentals over the next several quarters.

Nearer-term estimates were also raised, including , , and , indicating improving fundamentals over the next several quarters. Positive Sentiment: Zacks also boosted its forecasts for FY2027 EPS to $20.53 and multiple quarterly estimates in 2027–2028, reinforcing the view that earnings momentum could remain strong. TD SYNNEX stock page

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX NYSE: SNX is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology industry. Formed in September 2021 through the merger of Tech Data and SYNNEX Corporation, the company provides a comprehensive range of products, services and solutions that span hardware, software, cloud, mobility, security and data center technologies. TD SYNNEX partners with vendors, resellers and system integrators to design, deploy and support IT infrastructures across diverse market segments, including commercial enterprises, public sector organizations and retail operations.

The company's core business activities include the distribution of technology products from manufacturers such as servers, storage, networking equipment and peripherals, as well as the resale and provisioning of software licenses and cloud-based solutions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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