KBC Group NV Has $736,000 Position in Revvity Inc. $RVTY

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY - Free Report) by 78.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,401 shares of the company's stock after selling 31,121 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in Revvity were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity in the first quarter worth $29,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revvity during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its stake in Revvity by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 338 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Revvity in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Revvity by 5,210.0% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on RVTY. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Revvity from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Revvity in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Revvity in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $117.00 target price on Revvity in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Revvity in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $108.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Revvity

Revvity Stock Performance

NYSE RVTY opened at $110.56 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $104.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.61. Revvity Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.22 and a 52-week high of $118.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Revvity had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Revvity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.200-5.300 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Revvity Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Revvity's dividend payout ratio is 13.40%.

Revvity Profile

Revvity, Inc is a global provider of technology-enabled solutions for the life sciences, diagnostics and applied markets. The company develops and supplies a range of products and services, including reagents and consumables, laboratory instruments, workflow automation, software analytics and technical support. Its portfolio supports applications in drug discovery, genomics, cell biology research, environmental and food safety testing, industrial quality control and clinical diagnostics.

Tracing its heritage to Perkin-Elmer, founded in 1937, Revvity began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RVTY in January 2024 following a corporate rebranding.

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