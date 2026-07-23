KBC Group NV Has $8.66 Million Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. $TRMB

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB - Free Report) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 76,934 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.06% of Trimble worth $8,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in Trimble by 193.6% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 175.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Trimble from $103.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Trimble from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Trimble from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.78.

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Trimble Stock Down 3.4%

TRMB stock opened at $50.10 on Thursday. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.92 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.38.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Trimble had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $939.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Trimble has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.470-3.640 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc NASDAQ: TRMB is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company's offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble's product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

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