KBC Group NV Has $95.63 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 40.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615,787 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 176,588 shares during the period. KBC Group NV's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $95,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in PepsiCo by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 415,271 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,600,000 after buying an additional 42,335 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 622.3% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 35,603 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 30,674 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 104,723 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,030,000 after purchasing an additional 54,405 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,143,939 shares of the company's stock valued at $451,218,000 after buying an additional 77,051 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 94,652 shares of the company's stock worth $13,584,000 after acquiring an additional 44,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $152.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup cut shares of PepsiCo from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore set a $150.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $157.70.

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PepsiCo News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $137.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.65 and a 52 week high of $171.48.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 10.78%.The business's revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-8.710 EPS. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.59%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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