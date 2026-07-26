KBC Group NV Has $985,000 Stock Holdings in AGCO Corporation $AGCO

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO - Free Report) by 62.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,501 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. KBC Group NV's holdings in AGCO were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGCO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 951.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in AGCO by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 364 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in AGCO by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 396 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company's stock.

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AGCO Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $121.25 on Friday. AGCO Corporation has a 1 year low of $99.21 and a 1 year high of $143.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business's 50-day moving average is $114.83 and its 200-day moving average is $118.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.26 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 7.43%.The firm's revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. AGCO has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AGCO Corporation will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. AGCO's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on AGCO from $152.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of AGCO from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $134.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGCO currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $129.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AGCO

Insider Activity at AGCO

In other news, major shareholder & Farm Equipment Ltd Tractors sold 422,590 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $52,096,895.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,149,820 shares in the company, valued at $388,309,809.60. The trade was a 11.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision farming solutions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company markets a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, including Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Challenger, Valtra and GSI, serving farmers and producers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Through an extensive dealer network, AGCO provides equipment tailored to a broad range of crop and livestock operations.

The company's product offerings span tractors, combine harvesters, hay and forage tools, application equipment, seeding and tillage implements, as well as grain storage and protein solutions.

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