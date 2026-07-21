KBC Group NV Increases Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) by 75.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,018 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 72,172 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.21% of MongoDB worth $41,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 1,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB Stock Performance

MDB stock opened at $323.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -873.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1,126.44 and a beta of 1.55. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.47 and a 1 year high of $444.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.70.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $687.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.53 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.12%.MongoDB's revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. MongoDB has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.950-6.140 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.580-1.610 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.63, for a total transaction of $1,783,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $534,945. This trade represents a 76.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 40,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.16, for a total transaction of $15,326,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 161,762 shares in the company, valued at $61,980,727.92. This trade represents a 19.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,746 shares of company stock valued at $47,343,538. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDB. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on MongoDB from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $405.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on MDB

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

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