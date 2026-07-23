KBC Group NV Lowers Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

KBC Group NV reduced its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM - Free Report) by 48.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,345 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 74,164 shares during the period. KBC Group NV's holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $8,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 17,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bayban purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company's stock.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

NYSE:IRM opened at $124.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.93 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.30 and a 200 day moving average of $112.04. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.77 and a 1-year high of $134.68.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.86 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Iron Mountain has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.790-5.860 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.864 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Iron Mountain's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 380.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Truist Financial set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $134.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Iron Mountain

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 757 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $94,208.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at $141,250.75. The trade was a 40.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.91, for a total transaction of $767,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 119,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,286,140.37. The trade was a 4.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 137,260 shares of company stock worth $17,361,672 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers' digital transformation.

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