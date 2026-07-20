KBC Group NV Lowers Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,953,222 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 260,550 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.14% of Uber Technologies worth $212,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Fox Advisors raised Uber Technologies from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $72.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $147.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.12. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.19 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The business's 50-day moving average is $72.72 and its 200 day moving average is $75.10.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The business's revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Uber Technologies

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Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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