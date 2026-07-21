KBC Group NV Lowers Position in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Free Report) by 64.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,353 shares of the company's stock after selling 600,568 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.10% of Cloudflare worth $69,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,407,646 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,389,167,000 after acquiring an additional 90,397 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,018,175 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,184,044,000 after acquiring an additional 241,981 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,394,484 shares of the company's stock worth $906,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530,872 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,019,157 shares of the company's stock worth $792,377,000 after acquiring an additional 63,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,964,733 shares of the company's stock worth $850,792,000 after purchasing an additional 49,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on NET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Cloudflare from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and set a $230.00 price target (up from $224.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a "strong-buy" rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $256.74.

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Cloudflare Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE:NET opened at $272.27 on Tuesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.83 and a 12-month high of $291.00. The firm has a market cap of $96.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1,089.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 283.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.52.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $639.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.83 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 3.72%.Cloudflare's revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Cloudflare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Cloudflare news, Director John Graham-Cumming sold 2,520 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.28, for a total transaction of $623,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 494,909 shares in the company, valued at $122,381,097.52. The trade was a 0.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark J. Hawkins sold 133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $33,117.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,485. This represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 590,544 shares of company stock valued at $132,719,009. 10.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

See Also

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