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KBC Group NV Lowers Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2026
Molina Healthcare logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • KBC Group NV sharply reduced its position in Molina Healthcare, cutting its stake by 77.4% in the first quarter and leaving it with 3,760 shares worth about $501,000.
  • Despite some insider selling and mixed analyst views, institutional ownership remains dominant, with 98.5% of Molina’s stock held by institutions. Recent analyst ratings are split, and the consensus still sits at “Hold” with an average price target of $203.38.
  • Molina recently beat Q2 earnings expectations with EPS of $1.51 and raised its 2026 EPS outlook, but revenue fell 4.8% year over year and investors remain concerned about weaker premium revenue and pressure in its Medicaid/ACA businesses.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Free Report) by 77.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,760 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,906 shares during the period. KBC Group NV's holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 217.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $561,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,458 shares during the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $198,942,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $110,003,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,766,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,463,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total value of $114,930.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,454,713.25. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 17,811 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total transaction of $3,314,983.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 67,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,502,611. This trade represents a 20.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.44% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Molina Healthcare

Here are the key news stories impacting Molina Healthcare this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Molina Healthcare beat Q2 earnings expectations with EPS of $1.51, and lower operating expenses helped offset weaker premium revenue and softer investment income. The company also raised its 2026 EPS outlook, which supports the long-term earnings case. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Analysts still see some upside from current levels despite recent weakness, with Truist and RBC both saying the stock could rise into the low-to-mid $200s. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street’s consensus recommendation remains “Hold,” suggesting analysts are not turning bullish yet, but are also not broadly negative on the name. Article Title
  • Negative Sentiment: Revenue and membership trends remain a concern, and multiple reports said investors were disappointed by weaker premium revenue and softer guidance even after the earnings beat. Article Title
  • Negative Sentiment: Market reaction has been negative because Molina warned about a smaller Obamacare footprint and ongoing pressure in its Medicaid/ACA businesses, which outweighed the earnings beat. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research raised Molina Healthcare from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $286.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $203.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MOH

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $197.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,097.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.02. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a one year low of $121.06 and a one year high of $244.89.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.83 billion. Molina Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 0.02%.Molina Healthcare's quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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