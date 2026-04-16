KBC Group NV Purchases 11,553 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,073,550 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 11,553 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial comprises about 0.6% of KBC Group NV's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.17% of Capital One Financial worth $260,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,040,408 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $859,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,208 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 30.3% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,388,506 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,570,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,148 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 12.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,838,304 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,516,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,215 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,390.9% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,181,834 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $251,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth $233,087,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $262.95.

View Our Latest Report on COF

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Jason P. Hanson sold 3,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $764,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 40,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,247,150. This represents a 8.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Neal Blinde sold 38,135 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $7,265,098.85. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 33,551 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,391,801.01. This represents a 53.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,047 shares of company stock valued at $9,742,217. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE:COF opened at $203.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.67, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $157.89 and a 12 month high of $259.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.60.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.28). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. Capital One Financial's revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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