KBC Group NV Purchases Shares of 30,775 IREN Limited $IREN

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,775 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marex Group plc increased its holdings in shares of IREN by 14,216.7% in the fourth quarter. Marex Group plc now owns 4,471,263 shares of the company's stock worth $168,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,032 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in IREN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,677,000. Clear Street Group Inc. purchased a new position in IREN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,075,000. Situational Awareness LP increased its stake in IREN by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 6,400,384 shares of the company's stock worth $93,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in IREN by 1,022.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 2,870,637 shares of the company's stock worth $108,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.08% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IREN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Freedom Capital upgraded IREN from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of IREN in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of IREN in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of IREN in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point restated a "buy" rating on shares of IREN in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IREN

IREN Price Performance

Shares of IREN stock opened at $37.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.23 and a beta of 4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.60. IREN Limited has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $76.87.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). IREN had a net margin of 20.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $144.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.69 million. Equities analysts expect that IREN Limited will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting IREN

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IREN Company Profile

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

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