KBC Group NV Raises Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,287,679 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 281,563 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.10% of Amphenol worth $162,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 200.0% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Amphenol Stock Down 0.1%

Amphenol stock opened at $151.03 on Monday. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $95.19 and a fifty-two week high of $178.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.24. The stock's fifty day moving average is $149.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business's revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Amphenol's payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $8,788,260.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $277,368,257.30. This represents a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on APH. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating and set a $175.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $198.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amphenol

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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