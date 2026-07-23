KBC Group NV Raises Stock Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. $AWI

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI - Free Report) by 4,339.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,700 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 45,648 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.11% of Armstrong World Industries worth $7,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 426.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Armstrong World Industries this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AWI shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Evercore set a $200.00 target price on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Armstrong World Industries from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $211.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AWI

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

AWI stock opened at $157.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.17. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.28 and a 12 month high of $206.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $409.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $409.46 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 18.59%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.450 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be issued a $0.339 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th. Armstrong World Industries's dividend payout ratio is presently 19.29%.

Armstrong World Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 21st that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of commercial ceiling and wall solutions. The company offers a diverse portfolio of acoustical, decorative and specialty ceiling systems designed to enhance interior environments in offices, healthcare facilities, schools, retail outlets and other non-residential settings. Through its focus on performance, aesthetics and sustainability, Armstrong World Industries addresses both functional and design requirements for architects, contractors and building owners.

Armstrong's product range includes mineral fiber, fiberglass, wood wool, metal and stone wool ceiling panels, as well as suspension and grid systems.

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