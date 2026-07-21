KBC Group NV Raises Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 423,024 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 51,266 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.07% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $33,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EW. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 109,749 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $9,356,000 after purchasing an additional 23,514 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,286,298 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $194,907,000 after purchasing an additional 648,870 shares during the period. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $2,984,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $803,686,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 778,129 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $66,335,000 after buying an additional 47,051 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

EW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $98.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE:EW opened at $85.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a twelve month low of $72.30 and a twelve month high of $96.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.50 and a 200-day moving average of $83.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 17.39%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, SVP Andrew M. Dahl sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $48,893.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,334 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,319,950.72. This represents a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 23,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total transaction of $2,000,190.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 98,611 shares in the company, valued at $8,521,962.62. The trade was a 19.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,577 shares of company stock worth $3,855,527. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

Further Reading

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