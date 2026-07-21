KBC Group NV Raises Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,067 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 32,711 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.11% of TE Connectivity worth $64,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 189.6% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $286.00 price objective on TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised TE Connectivity from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Research lowered TE Connectivity from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $255.31.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TE Connectivity

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,021,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,584,840. The trade was a 26.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 0.1%

TE Connectivity stock opened at $203.11 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $177.21 and a 52-week high of $252.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.66.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 23.56%. TE Connectivity's revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.830 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. TE Connectivity's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.87%.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

Further Reading

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