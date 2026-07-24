KBC Group NV Reduces Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT - Free Report) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,614 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 12,138 shares during the period. KBC Group NV's holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at $3,174,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 223,500 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $47,360,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 90,900 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $19,262,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.9% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 167,796 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $35,556,000 after buying an additional 17,884 shares during the period. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.9% in the first quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,437 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Brian Webb sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $426,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,881 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,510,362.81. This represents a 8.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.49, for a total value of $1,017,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,213,045.04. The trade was a 31.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 15,847 shares of company stock valued at $4,162,861 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JBHT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $286.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $299.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $286.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 1.0%

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $289.37 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $278.22 and its 200 day moving average is $241.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.12 and a 12 month high of $299.76. The stock has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.20. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 5.31%.The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

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