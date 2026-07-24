KBC Group NV Reduces Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) by 47.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,584 shares of the company's stock after selling 56,684 shares during the period. KBC Group NV's holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S&CO Inc. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 650,230 shares of the company's stock worth $60,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the period. SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,851,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 704,800 shares of the company's stock worth $65,772,000 after acquiring an additional 37,200 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the company's stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company's stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Brian D. Buchert sold 10,160 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total value of $997,102.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,208.04. The trade was a 88.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 5,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $565,365.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 30,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,852,440.20. This trade represents a 16.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,680 shares of company stock worth $4,672,190. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHD. Evercore set a $105.00 price objective on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Church & Dwight from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $103.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Church & Dwight stock opened at $96.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.33 and a twelve month high of $106.04. The company has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.47.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.46 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 11.81%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. Research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Church & Dwight's payout ratio is 40.46%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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