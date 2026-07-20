KBC Group NV Sells 115,496 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,086,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 115,496 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 0.6% of KBC Group NV's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. KBC Group NV owned about 0.07% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $221,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains constructive on AMD, with KeyCorp reiterating an Overweight rating and a $725 price target , while other firms like Erste Group also raised forward earnings estimates. This supports the view that AMD’s longer-term AI and data-center growth story remains intact. AMD analyst and earnings estimates

Wall Street remains constructive on AMD, with KeyCorp reiterating an rating and a , while other firms like Erste Group also raised forward earnings estimates. This supports the view that AMD’s longer-term AI and data-center growth story remains intact. Positive Sentiment: Investors are looking ahead to AMD’s Advancing AI 2026 event next week, where analysts expect new AI products, customer wins, and potentially major partnership news. Some reports say the event could include updates that improve sentiment around AMD’s AI opportunity and competitive position versus Nvidia. AMD Advancing AI event article

Investors are looking ahead to AMD’s next week, where analysts expect new AI products, customer wins, and potentially major partnership news. Some reports say the event could include updates that improve sentiment around AMD’s AI opportunity and competitive position versus Nvidia. Neutral Sentiment: AMD’s recent quarter showed strong fundamentals, with revenue up 37.8% year over year to about $10.3 billion . That provides a supportive backdrop, but it has not been enough to offset the market’s current risk-off mood toward chip stocks. AMD quarterly revenue background

AMD’s recent quarter showed strong fundamentals, with revenue up year over year to about . That provides a supportive backdrop, but it has not been enough to offset the market’s current risk-off mood toward chip stocks. Negative Sentiment: Sentiment was also hurt by a report that Chief Technology Officer Mark Papermaster sold 6,000 shares , adding to an already heavy pattern of insider selling. Over the past six months, AMD insiders have made 100 open-market sales and no purchases , which can make some investors cautious. AMD insider sale article

Sentiment was also hurt by a report that , adding to an already heavy pattern of insider selling. Over the past six months, AMD insiders have made , which can make some investors cautious. Negative Sentiment: Broader market coverage described AMD as part of a semiconductor rout, with traders taking profits after a strong run in AI stocks. That rotation is the main reason AMD shares are weaker today, even though the company’s long-term AI narrative remains intact. Chipmaker rout article

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total transaction of $57,586,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,896,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,572,400.31. This represents a 4.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $4,502,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 87,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,504,306. The trade was a 9.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 341,630 shares of company stock valued at $152,147,456 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $495.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $808.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.47. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.22 and a twelve month high of $584.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $503.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm's revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Truist Financial set a $478.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $468.65.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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