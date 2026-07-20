KBC Group NV Sells 136,701 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX - Free Report) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,679 shares of the company's stock after selling 136,701 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.22% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $97,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company's stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company's stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company's stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company's stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,227 shares of the company's stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IDXX. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $730.00 to $640.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $751.00.

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IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDXX opened at $567.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $554.49 and a 200 day moving average of $599.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $513.02 and a 12 month high of $769.98. The firm has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.55.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 70.87% and a net margin of 24.63%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.450-14.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc NASDAQ: IDXX is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX's product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

Further Reading

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