KBC Group NV Sells 13,936 Shares of The Clorox Company $CLX

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX - Free Report) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,418 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,936 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in Clorox were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Caitlin John LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 1,807.1% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 267 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 320 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company's stock.

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Clorox Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE CLX opened at $95.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.54. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $95.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.83. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $84.70 and a one year high of $131.86.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. Clorox had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 443.64%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Clorox from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research cut Clorox from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Clorox from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $102.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Clorox

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.82 per share, with a total value of $429,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,544,760. The trade was a 38.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company's flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox's diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

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