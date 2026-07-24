KBC Group NV Sells 252,416 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

KBC Group NV reduced its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO - Free Report) by 75.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,600 shares of the medical device company's stock after selling 252,416 shares during the period. KBC Group NV's holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $5,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COO. SEB Asset Management AB bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,823,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 575,200 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $41,127,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 53.9% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 37,278 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 13,052 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 221,656 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $15,848,000 after purchasing an additional 34,393 shares during the period. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 85.8% in the first quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COO shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $101.00 to $86.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up from $69.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a "sell" rating and set a $66.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho set a $85.00 price target on Cooper Companies and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $81.85.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:COO opened at $70.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.21. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.52, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $58.89 and a one year high of $89.83.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 5.57%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Cooper Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.580-4.660 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies, Inc NASDAQ: COO is a global medical device company headquartered in San Ramon, California. Founded in 1958, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic development to become a major provider of vision care and women's health products. Cooper Companies operates through two primary business segments—CooperVision and CooperSurgical—each serving specialized markets within the healthcare industry.

The CooperVision segment develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of soft contact lenses, as well as related accessories.

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