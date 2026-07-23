KBC Group NV Sells 257,669 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,479 shares of the company's stock after selling 257,669 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $7,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,483 shares of the company's stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,116 shares of the company's stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,440 shares of the company's stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 18,901 shares of the company's stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price target on SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Mizuho set a $29.00 target price on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $22.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SOFI

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 3.2%

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $17.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day moving average of $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.13. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $32.73.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 14.65%.The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting SoFi Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street is expecting revenue and earnings growth in SoFi’s upcoming quarterly report, and analysts have highlighted the possibility of another earnings beat if the company continues its recent momentum. Article Title

Wall Street is expecting revenue and earnings growth in SoFi’s upcoming quarterly report, and analysts have highlighted the possibility of another earnings beat if the company continues its recent momentum. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage and fintech commentary pointed to improving sentiment around smaller banks and financial companies after strong results from JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs, which could support SoFi’s lending and banking outlook. Article Title

Brokerage and fintech commentary pointed to improving sentiment around smaller banks and financial companies after strong results from JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs, which could support SoFi’s lending and banking outlook. Neutral Sentiment: SoFi remained one of the most closely watched stocks on Zacks, indicating elevated trader interest ahead of earnings, but without a clear fundamental catalyst from that attention alone. Article Title

SoFi remained one of the most closely watched stocks on Zacks, indicating elevated trader interest ahead of earnings, but without a clear fundamental catalyst from that attention alone. Neutral Sentiment: Executive Kelli Keough sold nearly 11,000 shares through a prearranged 10b5-1 plan, which is typically viewed as routine rather than a strong signal of insider concern. Article Title

Executive Kelli Keough sold nearly 11,000 shares through a prearranged 10b5-1 plan, which is typically viewed as routine rather than a strong signal of insider concern. Negative Sentiment: Muddy Waters reiterated a bearish stance, arguing SoFi’s accounting practices remain a concern and calling the stock a compelling short idea, which may keep pressure on shares. Article Title

Muddy Waters reiterated a bearish stance, arguing SoFi’s accounting practices remain a concern and calling the stock a compelling short idea, which may keep pressure on shares. Negative Sentiment: A separate comparison piece favored Dave over SoFi as the better fintech investment in 2026, reflecting ongoing competition and skepticism around SoFi’s relative growth case. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $190,051.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 378,682 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,570,132.70. This represents a 2.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 15,545 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $248,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 11,946,619 shares in the company, valued at $191,145,904. The trade was a 0.13% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 124,302 shares of company stock worth $2,182,523 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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