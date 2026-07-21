KBC Group NV Sells 36,232 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,227 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 36,232 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in Home Depot were worth $72,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Parvin Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cache Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Home Depot from $377.00 to $340.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $422.00 to $421.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $409.00 to $390.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $371.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Trading Down 1.7%

Home Depot stock opened at $332.96 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.10 and a 12 month high of $426.75. The company has a market capitalization of $332.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.95. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $327.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The company's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.19%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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